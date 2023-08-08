Tinubu meets Senate President Akpabio

President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio are presently in a meeting at the State House in Abuja. Akpabio rushed to the meeting following a Senate session where they interviewed Festus Keyamo (SAN), a nominee for a ministry in the President’s administration. According to Vanguard , Keyamo was brought in by the Senate Sergeant at Arms for assessment and possible confirmation.

After presenting his résumé, Senator Darlington Nwokocha raised a Point of Order, citing a constitutional provision related to the Senate’s oversight responsibilities.

During the session, Keyamo declined an invitation to discuss the implementation of 1,000 jobs per local government unit, a program he oversees as the labor and employment minister of state. This led to the postponement of Keyamo’s screening, which was supported by Enyinnaya Abaribe, the former minority leader in the Senate.

Tensions rose, and Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele called for a closed session. Shortly after this private meeting, Senate President Godswill Akpabio hastily left for the White House.

