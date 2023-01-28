This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Meets buhari After Controversial Comment On Naira Redesign, Fuel Scarcity

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited President Muhammadu buhari at Daura, the president’s hometown in Katsina State, on Friday night.

Tinubu was accompanied by Governor Bello Masari of Katsina and some APC governors, according to sources.

The meeting’s specifics were kept private, but it took place hours after the APC presidential candidate criticized various Federal Government policies, alleging they were directed at him.

Tinubu had remarked, “Let them increase the price of fuel; only them know where they have stockpiled fuel, they have hoarded money, they have hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win,” at the APC presidential campaign rally on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State. even if the Naira notes’ ink were modified. Whatever their plans may be, they will fail. We’re going to triumph. According to Daily trust.

Politicians tend to be more desperate than Democrats, according to Kabiru Yusuf.

With the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mocking him and the ruling party, Tinubu’s remark had shocked the nation.

However, Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media & Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, claimed in a statement that the opposition was attempting to drive a wedge between Tinubu and buhari.

“Nigerians should no longer be in question about those working in collusion with systemic fifth columnists to inflict unwarranted suffering on our defenseless people for political ends.

“The opposition PDP and the Atiku camp issued a knee-jerk response, derailing from the issues, distorting Asiwaju’s statement, and trying, in vain, to drive a wedge between our presidential candidate and President Muhammadu buhari. This was in response to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s statement that he empathized with the Nigerian people facing the dual crises of fuel and scarcity of new Naira notes.

“The guilty try to push back with red-herring when they are terrified of being exposed,” he stated.

With just a few weeks till the election, the administration has remained silent on the subject.

