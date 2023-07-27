Tinubu Meets Benin President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. This marks the second time President Talon is visiting Abuja in the span of nine days, having previously visited on July 18 for a Troika+ meeting with two other counterparts from Niger and Guinea-Bissau.

This meeting will be the third time President Talon meets President Tinubu since the latter assumed office as Nigeria’s President. Their previous encounter took place in Paris, France, at the end of the Summit on New Global Financing Pact.

The meeting comes amidst concerning news from Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, where President Mohamed Bazoum had reportedly been held hostage by elements within his Presidential Guards. President Tinubu, also serving as the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, had earlier in the day condemned this development, warning that the regional body and the global community would not tolerate any coup d’etat in the sub-region.

The current meeting between President Tinubu and President Talon might be addressing various matters, including the recent developments in Benin Republic, similar to the focus of the last Troika+ meeting held in Abuja.

Africa_Eagle (

)