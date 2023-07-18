NEWS

Tinubu meets Benin, Niger, Guinea-Bissau presidents in Aso Rock

In a noteworthy diplomatic development, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is currently hosting the presidents of three neighboring West African countries at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting serves as a significant step towards strengthening regional cooperation and fostering closer ties among these nations.

The presence of the presidents from Benin, Niger, and Guinea-Bissau at Aso Rock underscores the importance of bilateral relations and collaborative efforts in addressing shared challenges and pursuing mutual interests. Such gatherings provide a platform for dialogue, exchange of ideas, and strategic discussions on matters of regional significance.

The meeting represents a valuable opportunity for President Tinubu to engage with his counterparts and explore avenues for enhancing economic, political, and security cooperation in the sub-region. By leveraging these bilateral relationships, Nigeria can play a pivotal role in promoting stability, development, and peace in West Africa.

Check out some of the photos

This information was gotten from the Nation newspaper.

