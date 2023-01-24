Tinubu May Pick A Few States In The North And South-West But Won’t Have Enough To Win – Dele Momodu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has opined that the Former Governor of Lagos State and presidential candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would definitely win a few states in the Northern geopolitical zones and also in the Southwest geopolitical zone, but he would not has the required votes to emerged as the new president of Nigeria. He noted that the Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the major opposition party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the leading presidential candidate in the Northern region ahead of Tinubu, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He added that many political observers who opined that the ruling party presidential candidate, Tinubu and the former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi are the two candidate to beat at the 2023 presidential election are naive about the history of politics in Nigeria. He noted that the last time two presidential candidate who are from the Southern geopolitical zones competed against a dominant Northern candidate, they lost. He claimed that history might about to repeat itself in the 2023 presidential election, because during the 1979 and 1983 general election, the late Nnamdi Azikwe and Obafemi Awolowo competed with Shehu Shagari and they lost.

