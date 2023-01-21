Tinubu Makes Another Gaffe n Today’s rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made another gaffe in his speech today at the APC presidential campaign rally in Jigawa.

The APC flagged off their presidential campaign today in Jigawa and Tinubu gave a speech at the rally. In his speech, Tinubu encouraged the people to vote for him and all APC candidates on all levels of government but the main talking point from his speech was his gaffe towards the end. Tinubu had a slip of tongue and told his supporters that they should come out and vote for the APC on the 16th of March before he quickly corrected himself. In his own words as seen on TVC…

“Come out and vote for us on March 16… Sorry, February 11. On No 11 of February, come out and vote for the All-Progressive Congress. I beg you, Allah will not make you tired. God will not give you disease, God will not give you a headache. The governor you will vote for is that of the APC. Thank you.”

Watch Tinubu’s full speech today below.

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper.

