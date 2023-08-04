Tinubu made right decision by nominating Matawalle as minister, says Yari

Senator Abdulaziz Yari praised President Bola Tinubu’s right choice in nominating Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara, as one of the 47 ministerial nominees.

According to The Cable, during a congratulatory visit to Matawalle in Abuja, Yari, representing Zamfara West in the upper legislative chamber, expressed the state’s support for Tinubu’s administration.

“We made every just effort to secure Matawalle’s re-election, but it seems that fate had different plans for him,” Yari said. “Now, he will take on a greater responsibility of serving the entire country, and today we are here to congratulate him and pray for his success in this new national role.”

“We also extend our gratitude and commendation to our president and assure him that the Zamfara people will always stand by him as he works towards strengthening Nigeria,” he added.

In response, Matawalle appreciated the senator’s show of solidarity and emphasized his commitment to the Nigerian project. “The Tinubu-led administration needs the collective support and prayers of all Nigerians for its success, and we should offer that to him,” he stated.

“I am grateful to former governor Abdulaziz Yari for his unwavering support and assure him that we will continue to work together for the betterment of our state and the well-being of our people.”

Matawalle served as governor of Zamfara from 2019 to 2023, while Yari governed the state from 2011 to 2019. In the previous election, Matawalle lost his re-election bid to Dauda Lawal, the incumbent governor of the state.

Temmyabbe (

)