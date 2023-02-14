This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Made Me A Better Public Servant – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, says the lessons he learns from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has helped him to be a better public servant.

The Speaker said he had benefited from Tinubu’s mentorship in the nearly 30 years he had spent in the public service.

Gbajabiamila gave a speech over the weekend in Abuja at a gathering honoring Tinubu that was put on by the Progressive Sisters Network (PSN).

He claims that a number of public officials, including women, both in the present and the past, have profited from Tunubu’s guidance.

“We are here to talk about a man whose entire life is a monument to the amazing difference people can make on the lives of others when they dedicate themselves to creating ladders of possibilities for others to reach the highest levels their abilities can take them, the speaker added.

Most importantly, we want to hear from those who benefited from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support, direction, and leadership during pivotal points in their ascension. One of those people is myself.

We rely on our social networks, our family, our friends, and perhaps the goodness of strangers to fulfill our deepest wishes. Nothing beats receiving a helping hand from someone who has traveled the same path before and can provide you a roadmap at those times.

“I have had the chance and privilege of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s guiding hand to support me in my public duty for almost three decades now. He taught me things that have made me a better legislator and government employee. According to Daily trust.

The lawmaker claimed that as governor of Lagos, Tinubu constituted a cabinet based solely on qualifications, irrespective of the members’ backgrounds, religion, or ethnicity.

“All of these people are Lagosians because of their contributions to the development and prosperity of the state. They all went on to have successful careers in the public and private sectors as a result of their own abilities. None of them, however, is from Lagos. Asiwaju taught me that a person’s qualities, not their origins, gender, or religion, are what matter.

If your first concern is finding out which God someone prays to, what language they speak, and which church they attend, you will never be successful in creating such a team. These inquiries don’t address a person’s character. They frequently reflect the preconceptions and constrained perspectives of the person asking the inquiry.

“Asiwaju taught us that democracy’s promise is imperfection. Democracy’s promise is tolerance and commitment to serving the greater good of the group. Asiwaju taught us that no one person’s personal goals should ever supersede the interests of the group, the party, or the nation as a whole.

