“Tinubu Made Badaru & Matawalle, Who Know Nothing About Security, Defence Ministers” – Mahdi Shehu

Arise gave political activist Mahdi Shehu an interview in the middle of the day, during which he responded to the decision to give former governors Badaru and Bello Mattawalle the military ministries.

The most intriguing ministries, according to Mahdi Shehu, are those held by his brothers, the former governors Badaru and Bello Mattawalle. The senior and junior defence ministers were granted to them both. Ironically, these portfolios are the most offensive. They are not previous security agents or police officers, thus they have no knowledge of security. Mattawalle is an administrator from the state of Zamfara, while Badaru is an accountant.

Finally, Mahdi Shehu said, “Anyone of them who goes to the defence ministry would be given military assistance they least anticipate. These are those who need presidential authorization to even command or deploy a single army.

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 12:40).

