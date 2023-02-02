Tinubu Made A Valid Point In Referring To Udom As ‘That Boy That Is Living In His Backyard’ -Inibehe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It can be recalled that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwanju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, during his presidential campaign rally in Akwaibom State, referred to the Gov of Akwa-ibom state as ‘That boy that is living in his backyard in Lagos’. Reacting to this statement made by the APC Presidential candidate, Inibehe Effiong, a Human Rights activists, in a statement released by him his twitter handle on Thursday, noted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a valid point in referring to Gov Udom Emmanuel as the boy that lives in his backyard.

Inibehe Effiong said, “If Emmanuel Is not a boy, he would not have embarked on the insane construction of a new Governors lodge in Lagos State with billions of public funds that would have been used to develop Akwa-ibom state and improve the lives of our people. Udom Emmanuel does not have the moral authority to question Tinubu for throwing jabs at him. His evil acts, financial recklessness and wickedness should attract more vicious words than what Tinubu said. The building of the Governor’s lodge by the Governor of Akwa-ibom was an act of insanity, or at best a childish decision that Only a child can take.

Udom Emmanuel as a Governor Spends great amount of his time in Lagos, he is basically a visiting Governor”.

Below is the screenshot of the detailed statement released by Inibehe Effiong his twitter handle; What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)