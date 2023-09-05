Tinubu Lost In Lagos And Nobody Said It Was Rigged, How Is It That Where He Won Was Rigged -Ajuri Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president has come out to say that President Tinubu’s victories in some states during the presidential election shouldn’t be called ‘rigged’ by some people due to the fact that the results didn’t go as they expected.

According to Ngelale who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, the APC won in more places, across all geopolitical spread as opposed to the other candidates.

In his own words as seen on Channels television tonight

“We believe that we have presented the best case. We have the evidence on our side, we have the most talented legal team in the country and they are working with the best facts available to any candidate. The fact is that we won in more places across all geopolitical spread, with the right numbers, in the right way. When the APC lost its strong holds for example in Lagos, President Buhari’s Katsina and many other places, nobody said that those elections were rigged, how is it that where he won was rigged? What we are saying is where we won, people shouldn’t also say it was rigged.

Speaking on the potential court judgement on the presidential election tribunal, Ngelale said that the court will make a decision based on the facts they have.

In his own words…

“The facts before the judges are such that they will take the decisions in accordance with the facts on ground and not the facts from any other baseless speculation.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 22:30

AnnSports (

)