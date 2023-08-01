‘Tinubu Lost In Kaduna Because The APC In Kaduna Did Not Campaign For Him To Win’ – Sen Shehu Sani

In a recent interview with Trust TV, former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to secure the Kaduna State vote for President Bola Tinubu.

According to Sani, the APC in Kaduna neglected their presidential candidate, focusing their efforts instead on the governorship and House of Representatives elections. The end result was a win for the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which Sani attributes to two key factors.

“During the general election, APC couldn’t deliver votes to Tinubu in Kaduna state,” Sani stated. He maintained that the APC’s focus was skewed towards their local political interests, at the expense of their presidential candidate. “They were only interested in the Governorship election and his son who became the House of Reps.”

Secondly, Sani pointed out the mass exodus of influential figures from the APC to the PDP, which, in his view, further weakened Tinubu’s chances. He claimed that the defectors could have substantially boosted the APC vote tally.

[ Start From 17:12]



