Tinubu Lost His Own Base, So Can He Not Equally Manipulate His Base And Make The Figures? —Fayose asks

The former governor of Ekiti State claimed during an interview with Channels Television that the election was improperly handled since INEC was unable to carry out the duties of the police and voters who were there. He praised the EU for making the observation but emphasized that Nigeria should stick with its current course.

According to him, Tinubu lost in his base while Atiku won the presidential election in Adamawa State and Peter Obi fully dominated the southeast. Except for Tinubu, all the major candidates, according to him, won the election in their home districts.

According to him, “In Adamawa, Atiku won by a landslide. Obi and Asiwaju didn’t do too well. In the east, Obi took over the space completely. Asiwaju lost his own base, so can Asiwaju not equally manipulate his base and make the figures? I’m following the trend; the EU did not accuse any of the aspirants; INEC will not be police on election day; Will not be military on election day; will not be the electorates themselves.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (42:45)

