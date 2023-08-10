Tinubu ’ll not regret Wike’s appointment- Nwuche

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will not regret his choice of Ex-Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as Minister.

He said this just as he congratulated Wike over his nomination as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Vanguard report that, This was stated by Nwuche in an interview on Thursday in Abuja. He also expressed appreciation to the National Assembly for swiftly confirming him.

He stated that Wike deserved the respect shown to him by the National Assembly because of his notable accomplishments as the chairman of the Obio/Akpor local government area, the chief of staff to a former governor, the minister of state for education, and the eight-year governor of Rivers State, where he built landmark projects in road infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security, among other things.

Vanguard report that, The former federal representative added, “Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senate President, and his Senate colleagues deserve praise for the swift confirmation of Nyesom Wike.

“This will convey to those who are elected the correct message that when they serve the people while in government, our institutions and the majority of Nigerians would recognise them and bestow upon them the praises that are deserved.

“I also congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making the right choice as Nyesom Wike carries the hopes of the vast majority of Rivers people, and he has demonstrated that if given any platform, he will always work for the interests of the masses and the underdogs and will bring his customary energy and foresight to any portfolio he is assigned to.”

Vanguard report that, The former Deputy Speaker insisted that Wike is very approachable and well-liked by Rivers residents and most Nigerians, and that as a result, he will bring his enthusiasm to the job and support the Tinubu administration in its steadfast efforts to reposition our nation after the many years lost due to poor leadership.

