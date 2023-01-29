This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Leads Always, Atiku Follows, Just Like Tinubu Rescued Atiku’s Political Career In 2007-Keyamo

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has taken out his time to drag the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, claiming that Bola Tinubu rescued his political career in 2007, when he was thrown out of the PDP.

According to a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, Mr Keyamo began by stating it clearly that Bola Tinubu is always leading, while Atiku Abubakar follows, noting that Tinubu rescued his political career in 2007, when he was thrown out by the PDP, just because of arguments over monies in the SPV account.

Mr Keyamo made this disclosure on Sunday morning, while reacting to the statement that was made by Atiku Abubakar regarding the newly designed Naira notes.

It should be recalled that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar, recently made a statement regarding the newly designed naira notes, calling on the central bank of Nigeria, CBN, to extend the deadline for the changing of the old notes with the new ones. He made this statement, shortly after Bola Tinubu made a similar call.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Leads #Atiku #Tinubu #Rescued #Atikus #Political #Career #2007KeyamoTinubu Leads Always, Atiku Follows, Just Like Tinubu Rescued Atiku’s Political Career In 2007-Keyamo Publish on 2023-01-29 14:06:53