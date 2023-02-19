This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu: Leadership is about character not good looks – Keyamo

He said this on Sunday in Abuja at the News Agency of Nigeria news forum, adding that criminals could also have such qualities.

“Fraudsters are good talkers, but they’re not leaders. President Muhammadu Buhari is one of Africa’s top leaders because he has character, not good talk.

This is especially true in terms of his ethics, which had won him the favor of most people—including those in the opposition political parties, according to Kayemo.

He continued by saying that, in contrast to some other leaders, Buhari, who would be leaving office in less than three months, did not have a luxurious edifice or home ready for him.

After stepping down as president on May 29, Buhari would go back to his old home in Daura, Katsina, Keyamo stated.

He asserted that leadership required both character and restraint in speech.

Although Tinubu might not be as smooth-talking as some individuals, he had accomplished a lot, the speaker said.

“He is the ideal choice for Nigeria because he has integrity, accomplishments, and records to back him up.

“Tinubu will act differently if elected as the next president of the nation, especially with regard to the things he believes are not working at the moment.

For instance, he already has his own suggestions for enhancing national security that he will provide if elected.

In addition, Keyamo remarked, “He has already provided his own opinion on how he thinks the current naira redesign and cashless policy should go.”

The former two-term governor of Lagos State, he continued, has always spoken his opinions on societal issues, demonstrating that he had a unique perspective on them.

Keyamo urged Nigerians to turn out in large numbers to vote and not let the redesign of the Naira and the cashless system dissuade them.

He contends that the more votes people cast, the more valid the results of the election will be.

“We want to appeal to Nigerians and let them know that there is nothing we can do to stop the policy from being implemented as it is right now.

“But it shouldn’t stop them from voting; we implore them to turn out in large numbers.

If you’re going to vote out of rage, Keyamo advised, “vote for the APC governors who are fighting for you and show your rage against those who support the policy to punish you.”

Content created and supplied by: Goldenguy (via 50minds

News )

