Tinubu Lands In Bauchi, Meets Muslim Leaders Ahead Of APC Presidential Campaign Rally

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has landed in Bauchi State ahead of the APC campaign rally. The presidential candidate landed in Bauchi on Sunday evening, January 22, 2023.

He was received at the airport by the former Chief of Air Staff and the APC gubernatorial candidate for the state, Sadique Abubukar.

Dozens of supporters also stormed the airport to welcome the presidential candidate to the North-East state. The jubilant supporters were chanting “Jagaban, City Boy, Emilokan” as Tinubu alighted from his jet.

Shortly after his arrival, Tinubu had a town hall meeting with Muslim leaders in the Northeast region.

The meeting was attended by prominent religious leaders in the region. The APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other APC bigwigs were also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes ahead of the APC presidential campaign rally scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023.

