Tinubu laments ugly scenes of violence trailing Naira redesign policy.

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has lamented the ugly scenes of violence that has trailed the Naira redesign policy and its attendant currency scarcity which has generated a wave of anger across the land.

Tinubu said he was concerned by reports of violent protests in several parts of the country, particularly in the states of Delta, Oyo, Kwara, and Edo, in a statement that was personally signed and released Wednesday night in Abuja.

According to accounts, bank branches in Delta were set on fire and destroyed.

“I feel for those Nigerians who are struggling to pay for their basic daily needs since they are unable to withdraw money from banks and ATMs. Having been hurt by the CBN’s currency reform strategy, I also feel sympathy for the banks.

As both our federal and state governments are working to overcome the present obstacles, he said, “Be assured that this phase will soon pass away.”

Tinubu stated that he believes a solution is on the way and the shortage of Naira notes would soon be ended as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold its judgement from February 8th ordering monetary authorities to permit the old and new Naira notes to circulate together.

I’m glad to see that several of our governors are taking a variety of steps to lessen the impact of the Naira shortage on households.

“I want to make a plea to the youth of our country not to seize control of the law through violent demonstrations.

We understand your suffering and frustration, but destroying people’s lives and property won’t make any problems go away. The predicament we are facing will only become more complicated as a result.

Both peace and tranquility must be maintained. Don’t let yourself incite us. Let’s work together with the administration to find an urgent and permanent solution, instead.

“This trying moment will end soon. As we go forward toward the Nigeria of our dreams, he said, “we must never lose hope.

