‘Tinubu Laid More Emphasis On Dialogue But President Quattara Was Tough And Militant’ -Prof Akinyemi

A Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s stand on the Niger Coup appears to be different from what other African heads of State are projecting. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that the Ivorian President speech at the last Ecowas Summit was militant in nature while President Tinubu was intentional about dialogue. According to him, the Nigeria President being the Ecowas Chairman does not possess the absolute power over other Heads of State.

He said, ”At the last summit held in Abuja, if you look at the opening statement held by President Tinubu. Actually, he laid more emphasis on dialogue but if you now listen to the statement by President Quattara of Ivory Coast, it was tough, strong, and militant. And it seems to have pushed President Tinubu to a corner that the feeling of Ecowas is that you draw the line here.”

