“Tinubu Lacks Emotional Intelligence, His Choice of Words Were Derogatory” -Ezekiel Nya-Etok

The ADC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Ezekiel Nya-Etok, has explained why he thinks that the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, lacks emotional intelligence. Speaking on Plus TV, the Nigerian statesman discussed Tinubu’s attempt to demystify Buhari’s leadership through his public outbursts.

In response to the topic, Ezekiel said, “Emotional intelligence is what the APC presidential candidate lacks.” You have to understand people and their mindsets before you go public. You are a public person who is trying to become Nigeria’s next president, and you do not demystify leadership by what you say, regardless of your grievances.

He added, “I often disagree with my governor, but you will never see me publicly castigate the office of the governor.” I have disagreed with the president on many occasions, but I will not insult or castigate him on national TV or anywhere else. He was at a public function when he talked about how the president lost elections. Even his choice of words was derogatory. People are displeased when you make derogatory remarks about the office of their leader. Also, Fulani people do not joke with their leaders.

You may recall that Tinubu and some of his prominent supporters(like Nasir El-Rufai) have alleged that there are cabals within the presidency attempting to sabotage his efforts at becoming Nigeria’s next president. The APC presidential candidate had raised concerns during his rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, that the unavailability of PMS in many areas and scarcity of the new Naira notes may be targeted at his presidential ambitions.

You can watch the interview here. (8:30 minute)

