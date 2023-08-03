‘Tinubu Knows This Cabal Because He Has Been In The Corridor Of Power Since 1999’ – Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for the Obidatti Campaign Council, has implicated President Bola Tinubu in the oil subsidy scandal, suggesting that the President is aware of the identities of the affluent few who profited immensely from this scam. In a conversation with Trust TV, he emphasized that the President, having served in power since 1999, is ideally positioned to unmask the individuals at the heart of this fraud. Okonkwo asserts these individuals should face justice, instead of allowing innocent Nigerians to suffer the effects of the subsidy’s discontinuation.

He asserted, “In his speech, the President acknowledged the corruption. He mentioned a small number of influential Nigerians becoming wealthy to the point of jeopardizing our economic equilibrium. Nigerians are footing the bill for this corruption.”

“But who are these prosperous and influential individuals?” Okonkwo asked, “From my perspective, only the President can shed light on this. He is familiar with this clique, having been a part of the power establishment since”

[Start From 8:54]



