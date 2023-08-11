NEWS

Tinubu Knows He Is Not Eligible To Contest, May Overrule Tribunal Judgement With Niger War – Najatu

Former Director, Civil Society of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hajiya Najatu Muhammed, has claimed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is aware that he is not eligible to contest for any rerun election.

Speaking during an exclusive interview Daily Trust paper, Najatu said Tinubu is trying to play politics with the crisis in Niger by calling for war.

According to her, why should Tinubu be in a hurry to declare war in Nigeria.

Hear her “Tinubu is aware that he is not eligible to contest. The Tribunal judges know this, APC as a political party also knows this.” She told Daily Trust paper.

Speaking further, she said Tinubu be decide to make use of the war to prolong his stay in power.

” If Nigeria is at war, Tinubu can declare a state of emergency or a martial law that will allow him to remain in power indefinitely, putting aside any tribunal or judicial process challenging his eligibility to even contest the election” Najatu stated.

