Tinubu, kill corruption, not Nigerians – Pastor Tunde Bakare

The leader of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said President Bola Tinubu is making life difficult for Nigerians. He claimed that by doing this, Tinubu had made a mistake.

According to the Daily Post, the man of God, who is known for voicing his apprehension about Nigerian politics, said Tinubu should let the poor breathe by doing what he feels Nigerians want. He made this known while speaking to his congregation yesterday in Abuja.

He said, “Mr. President, if your sympathies are really on behalf of the poor; if you are dedicated to improving the condition of the people of Nigeria; if you indeed want those who are struggling to breathe as you have previously stated, then kill corruption and not Nigerians.”

This came after he declared his ambition to run for president under the All Progressives Congress (APC), but lost the party ticket to Tinubu during the 2023 primary election.

