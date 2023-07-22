Tinubu keen on ridding Nigeria of corruption, economic crimes – EFCC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to ridding the country of all sorts of corruption and economic crimes was reaffirmed by the EFCC’s acting executive chairman, Abdulkarim Chukkol.

During the Detective Superintendent Cadre Course Nine passing out parade in Abuja, he said this.

The incident, according to Chukkol, was a crucial turning point in the nation’s continuous fight against corruption. He also stressed that patterns in economic and financial crimes are always changing. He stressed the need for Commission agents to keep fighting tenaciously against these crimes through prevention and enforcement.

“Your passing-out today and joining the ranks of the Commission comes at a time when we are consolidating on the efforts of several years of battling corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes,” emphasized Chukkol. The EFCC must continue to wage a ferocious campaign against economic and financial crimes prevention through enlightenment and enforcement to serve as a deterrent. I reiterate the EFCC’s commitment to Mr. President’s goal of eradicating all forms of corruption and economic and financial crimes throughout the entire nation.

Chukkol greeted the new graduates and their families and expressed gratitude to the EFCC Academy’s Commandant, trainers, and staff for their tireless work over the last 12 months. In addition, he emphasized the value of personal growth and ongoing education for their future careers. “I advise you to also make out time for your personal development, which will go a long way in adding value to your service in the Commission and to our country Nigeria,” the official said.

The EFCC’s Secretary, Dr. George Abang Ekpungu, stressed the commitment of the organization to upholding honesty, order, and the highest standards. (Source: Vanguard )

