Tinubu Just Spent About 60 Days In Office. Don’t Expect He Will Solve All problems At Once- Oyalowo

A Chieftain of the all progressives congress, Ayo Oyalowo has recalled that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has only spent about 60 days in Office and it will be out of place to expect that he (Tinubu) will solve all the problems in the country automatically.

Ayo Oyalowo made the remark during an interview when he was responding to a question as to why the country is still facing all that it’s facing despite the promises made by Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the all progressives congress during the campaign.

You will recall that the Nigerian labour congress and the national association of resident doctors have embarked on an industrial action to register their displeasure over issues bordering on welfare and other issues.

While reacting to all that is going on in the country today contrary to the promises made by the all progressives congress and Tinubu during the campaigns, Ayo Oyalowo stated “He is just spent a bit of about 60 days in office. You cannot expect that he will solve all problems automatically”

Here is the video (from 34:20)

