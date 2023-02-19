This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Joins APC Govs At Meeting With Adamu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has just joined the emergency meeting of governors of the party currently holding at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to information obtain by Daily trust, the meeting has in attendance, Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Yayaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Biodun Oyebanjo (Ekiti) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

The conference was called by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, to discuss campaign-related problems, the naira crisis, and the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Adamu escorted Chief Emma Enekwu, the Deputy National Chairman for the South, Senator Aba Kiyari, and Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary, to the meeting, which got underway at 2:30 p.m.

A few hours into the meeting, Tinubu made his way to the party’s secretariat.

