Tinubu: Its Where You Said There Are No Alternatives To Nigeria’s Crisis That I’ve A Problem—Falana

A Human Rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has alleged that he found fault in President Tinubu’s Nationwide speech to Nigerians on Monday, July 31st, while addressing the country’s current economic crisis. Recall that the president stated during his address that there are no alternative ways to solve the country’s problems better than the ones he has used.

However, while reacting to this, the Human Rights lawyer Falana alleged that he faulted the President’s speech as regards the aforementioned statement, stating there are alternative approaches to go about the solution of the country rather than making policies that inflict suffering and hardship on the Nigerian people.

He further stated that the speech demonstrates the concern of the president towards the country but advised that the presidency should stop the dollarization of the economy and strengthen the Naira against the dollar in order to reduce inflation in the country.

According to him, “with profound respect to the president, I would touch on paragraph 12 of the speech, where the president made his point abundantly clear that he understands the pain of the average Nigerian but there is no alternative approach to it; that is where I have a problem. There are alternatives to the no-liberal policies that are being implemented; there are alternatives to the economic programs; and there are alternatives to the peripheral capitalist system being operated in Nigeria.

In as much as the speech demonstrates the concern of the president, you have to look at the fact that with the ongoing devaluation of the currency through dollarization, whatever amount you give out there will be consumed by inflation, and that has to be examined. We must reject the insistence of external forces to defend that the Naira be devalued.”

