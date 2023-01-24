Tinubu Isn’t Getting Enough Support From President Buhari — APC Chieftain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abayomi Mumuni, the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) candidate for governor of Lagos State in 2011, claims that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, is not receiving the support he should be from President Muhammadu Buhari. She urges the president to repay what Tinubu did for her in 2015.

Mumuni, a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, stated over the weekend that Tinubu requires greater backing from Buhari than he is currently receiving from the president.

The APC leader revealed the information in a statement that he gave to Vanguard over the weekend through his media assistant, Rasheed Abubakar.

However, Mumuni has urged Buhari to repay Tinubu for what he is reported to have done for him (Buhari) before to winning the election.

The APC leader in Lagos State claimed that Tinubu, his adherents, and the APC as a whole require more support from Buhari than they now receive from the president.

Further insisting that Tinubu supported Buhari like a baby learning to crawl in order for him to win the 2015 and 2019 elections, Mumuni continued.

A month from now, the poll would be held, and he said that Tinubu has yet to receive such backing from President Buhari.

He then gave Buhari some sound advice, telling him to return the favors that had been shown to him during that tough time.

