“Tinubu Isn’t Against N200k Minimum Wage Proposed By NLC; Governors Are Saying It’s Too Much -Segun Tomori

One of the members of Tinubu’s campaign committee in the 2023 presidential election, Segun Tomori, was granted an interview today on AIT where he spoke about the minimum wage proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Segun Tomori said, “President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already hinted on minimum wage. The Nigeria Labour Congress proposed two hundred thousand naira (N200k) minimum wage and the president is not against it. I understand that it is just some state Governors who are saying it is too much.”

Again, the member of the ruling party said, “as you know, there is a tripartite committee that is presently reviewing the minimum wage proposed by the Labour Congress.”

In addition, Segun Tomori said, “obviously, we will soon have a new minimum wage. Also, the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will announce a mass transit scheme very shortly. This mass transit scheme will be in collaboration with private firms which will make it more sustainable unlike the old ones that failed. The fact is that under the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are really making progress.”

To watch the full video of the interview, click here (between 15th – 21st minutes).

