Tinubu Is The Reason Why There Is No Amotekun In Lagos Presently Like Other Yoruba States-Okurounmu
Senator and elder statesman, Dr Femi Okurounmu, has said that a Tinubu Presidency will spell doom for the Yoruba people and most likely nail the future of the South West people of Nigeria, adding that presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the reason why there is no Amotekun in Lagos like other Yoruba States
Okurounmu made this statement during an online interactive current affairs programme,“Boiling Point Arena”, where he spoke on the topic of discourse, titled: “The Current State of Nigeria and The Gathering Political Storm”
According to him,Tinubu has become a problem to everybody. He has no genuine interest for the Yoruba people. Voting for him will plunge Yoruba into second slavery. He is the reason why there is no Amotekun in Lagos presently like other Yoruba states. Where was he when the Yorubas were complaining about insecurity and killing carried our by herders”
Source: The Independent Newspaper
