Tinubu Is The Only Presidential Candidate Who Has Been Unpresidential During His Campaign – Charles Aniagwu

The Commissioner of Information in Delta State, Charles Aniagwu, has blasted Bola Tinubu for being the only presidential candidate who has not focused on the issues troubling Nigeria in his campaign rallies.

Charles Aniagwu stated that out of all the presidential candidates for the 2023 presidential election, it is only Bola Tinubu of the APC who has been unpresidential. Charles Aniagwu disclosed that Bola Tinubu is the only one who has been using abusive languages during his campaign and speeches.

Charles Aniagwu went on to say that when other political parties besides APC makes unpresidential comments, it often comes from the spokespersons of the presidential candidates and not from the presidential candidates themselves.

Charles Aniagwu was of the view that Bola Tinubu behaves like someone who does not understand what the office of the president entails. Charles Aniagwu stated that Bola Tinubu’s statements is harming his presidential bid because he is scoring too many own goals.

