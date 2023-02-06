NEWS

Tinubu Is The Only Person That Can Bridge The Gap Between The Poor & The Rich-Ex-Minister, Adesiyan

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan has declared that presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has better credentials than Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Mr. Peter Obi and other presidential candidates, adding that Tinubu is the only person that can bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.

He made this statement while featuring at a guest platform programme organised by Correspondents’ chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ibadan.

According to him, Tinubu is more qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari than Atiku, Obi and other presidential candidates. Everyone knows that Tinubu has better credentials to govern this country. So, there is no doubt that Tinubu is the best candidate. He is the only person that can bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.

Dear esteemed readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts down in the comment section

Source: Daily Post paper

Ikechukwu (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Never Said APC Will Fix Power In Six Months, I Just Had To Allow The Lie To Run – Babatunde Fashola

8 mins ago

Video: Tinubu Suffers Gaffe In Katsina State

13 mins ago

Falana threatens nationwide protest over fuel, naira scarcity

20 mins ago

Aisha Buhari is also a member of Villa’s cabal, also her brother is the head of Printing & Minting

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button