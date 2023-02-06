Tinubu Is The Only Person That Can Bridge The Gap Between The Poor & The Rich-Ex-Minister, Adesiyan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan has declared that presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has better credentials than Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Mr. Peter Obi and other presidential candidates, adding that Tinubu is the only person that can bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.

He made this statement while featuring at a guest platform programme organised by Correspondents’ chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ibadan.

According to him, Tinubu is more qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari than Atiku, Obi and other presidential candidates. Everyone knows that Tinubu has better credentials to govern this country. So, there is no doubt that Tinubu is the best candidate. He is the only person that can bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.

Source: Daily Post paper

