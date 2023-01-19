“Tinubu is The Only Governor From 1999 That is Still Standing Gallant & Strong” -GYB’s Deputy Claims

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello’s (GYB) deputy, Chief Edward David Onoja, was in Olamaboro local government’s Okpo axis of kogi state to address the people about his party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Kogi deputy Governor made a claim saying, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only governor from 1999 that is still standing gallant and strong.” He added, “I told the people of Ogugu that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has developed Lagos, secured Lagos and brought prosperity into the lives of Lagosians.”

Speaking further, Chief Edward David Onoja said, “if you think I am lying, go and compare Lagos state with Peter Obi’s Anambra or Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s Adamawa state.” He added, “if we vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he becomes the commander in chief of the the federal Republic of Nigeria, he will effect the things he has done in Lagos state across the nation also.”

Lastly, the deputy Governor said if the people of Okpo do not want to labour in vain, they should see reasons to vote for the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

To watch the full video, CLICK HERE (fast forward to last 5 minutes).

Musingreports (

)