Tinubu Is The Only Candidate That We Don’t Know How He Thinks, His Secrets And Relevance -Oshiomhole

The former national chairman of the APC and former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole has revealed that out of all the presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu is the only one among them in which Nigerians don’t how he thinks, his secrets and relevance. Adams Oshiomhole made this known on Friday, while addressing Nigerians ahead of the 2033 presidential election on Saturday.

While speaking on Friday, Adams Oshiomhole noted that Bola Tinubu is the only distinguished candidates because he is predictable unlike the other candidates who are always decamping from one political parties to the other. He made example of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi who decamped into three different political parties before contesting for president.

He also pleaded with Nigerians to vote for someone who “knows the road”, and someone who would be Nigeria’s messiah because if we don’t vote right, we would continue to suffer.

He further added that the only candidate which he suggests that can be Nigeria’s messiah is Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate because Nigerians don’t know how he thinks, his secrets and relevance and that makes him special.

He said, “On Saturday, I plead with Nigerians to vote for the man, as our people would say the man who know road. There’s no miracle. The four candidates have all been governors for eight years, all you need to do is to check out their records and see how many industries were there able to attract to their states. By the time they left their states, who can they point at as having sustained their foundations.

He continued, “I think of all of them, Tinubu is the only candidate that we don’t know how he thinks, his secrets and relevance. Tinubu is different from others because he likes to build institutions”.

