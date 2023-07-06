Tinubu Is The Only Candidate That Lost In His State, His Witness Confirmed It In Court – PDP Lawyers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have come forward to announce that the star witness presented by Bola Ahmed Tinubu has admitted that the former governor’s failure to win in his home state of Lagos during the February 25 elections. This news has come as Nigerians continue to follow proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

After the hearing on Wednesday, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one of the PDP’s lead attorneys, Mike Ozekhome, spoke to the media and said that while the witness, Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, was being cross-examined in court, he not only admitted that Tinubu is the only front-runner to have lost in his home state during the election, but also that he is the first president to be sworn in without receiving 25 percent of the vote in the FCT since 1999.

The second respondent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, only called one witness, senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, who took office as the Senate’s majority leader yesterday, he stated. To demonstrate that the proof he provided was false, we interrogated him in a fiery inferno.

Additionally, we were able to get the witness to affirm that Tinubu is the only presidential contender to have lost in Lagos, his home state. They all triumphed. All three candidates, Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso, prevailed in respective states. The witness also attested to the fact that, aside from Tinubu, none of the presidential contenders since 1999 have failed to garner 25% of the vote in the FCT. All of them received 25 percent or above in Abuja, with the exception of Tinubu, who received 19.5 percent.

