The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have come forward to announce that the star witness presented by Bola Ahmed Tinubu has admitted that the former governor’s failure to win in his home state of Lagos during the February 25 elections. This news has come as Nigerians continue to follow proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

After the hearing on Wednesday, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one of the PDP’s lead attorneys, Mike Ozekhome, spoke to the media and said that while the witness, Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, was being cross-examined in court, he not only admitted that Tinubu is the only front-runner to have lost in his home state during the election, but also that he is the first president to be sworn in without receiving 25 percent of the vote in the FCT since 1999.

The second respondent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, only called one witness, senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, who took office as the Senate’s majority leader yesterday, he stated. To demonstrate that the evidence he provided was unreliable, we interrogated him in the midst of a raging fire.

We were also successful in getting the witness to corroborate that Tinubu is the sole presidential candidate to have lost in his home state of Lagos. Others triumphed. Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso all prevailed in their respective states. The witness further stated that, with the exception of Tinubu, none of the presidential contenders since 1999 have failed to receive 25% of the vote in the FCT. Except for Tinubu, who had a score of 19.5 percent, all of them received 25 percent or higher in Abuja.

