Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular Nigerian youth activist and documentary filmmaker, Bello Shagari released a statement his official Twitter handle, where he narrated why he thinks that the all progressive congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is the most competent candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bello Shagari, he said; “First of all, I believe that Tinubu is the most competent candidate in the 2023 presidential elections. Not Peter Obi or anybody else. And you cannot prove he is not even if you try. Do I care about his personality? Not more than I care about his competence”.

