Tinubu is the Leader of the Few Rich People Plaguing us, This is Really Renewed Hopelessness- Kenneth Okonkwo

Spokesperson of the Labour Party 2023 presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has taken to social media to criticize Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his address to Nigerians few hours ago, with regards to the current economic challenges. He made such criticism on Instagram.

Recall that APC chieftain, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Monday, spoken to Nigerians about the reason why his administration had to remove the fuel subsidy and also collapse the multiple exchange rate system.

According to the businessman, the fuel subsidy was only benefiting a small group of individuals and such money would have been invested in public transportation, housing, schools and businesses.

Such broadcast by the president did not however, sit well with many Nigerians, including Nigerian lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo.

And so Kenneth Okonkwo in reaction to such speech, took to his official Instagram page to state that he listened to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broadcast and heard him blaming every other person, except for himself, for Nigeria’s woes, adding that he is surprised that he blamed few rich people for the problems of Nigerians.

Speaking further, Kenneth Okonkwo stated that;

“I will agree with him if he will agree that he is the leader of the few powerful rich people plaguing us.

“He confessed that he has no solution to the current economic hardship as according to him, there’s none. He failed to initiate urgent methods to fix our refineries to stop 100% importation of refined petroleum which is the greatest destroyer of our foreign exchange.

“Giving out loans and expecting payback within one year in a depressed economy can only be possible with traders of hard drugs. What a missed opportunity! This is really renewed hopelessness.”

Here is Kenneth Okonkwo’s post below;

