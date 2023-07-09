Tinubu Is The First To Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja- ‘PDP’ Claims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated its claim that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent general elections, was wrongly declared as President without meeting the required 25 percent threshold in Abuja. It is worth noting that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, is currently in court challenging Tinubu’s victory.

In a recent post on its Whatsapp platform, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary stated that the testimony of Opeyemi Bamidele, one of the key witnesses for Tinubu, confirmed that Tinubu had failed to disclose his earnings of $460,000 from drug trafficking in the United States of America (USA) on his nomination forms submitted to INEC.

The PDP further argued that Tinubu could not defend the questionable figures announced by INEC as the results of the 2023 presidential election in Kano State because he was neither present in the state nor at the collation center on the day of the election. According to the PDP, Tinubu only obtained 19.5 percent in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), falling short of the constitutionally mandated 25 percent requirement.

The PDP also claimed that previous presidents who met the stipulated 25 percent threshold in Abuja were wrongly announced before Tinubu, who failed to meet the requirement.

