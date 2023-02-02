Tinubu Is The APC; He Throws His Friends Under The Bus – Atiku’s Camp

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Camp of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as it described the former Lagos governor as a user who throws his friends under the bus when things get tough.

Atiku’s camp had said, “Tinubu is the APC. This is the sort of person Tinubu is. He is a user who throws his friends under the bus when things get tough.”

Atiku’s special assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, was reacting to Tinubu’s recent statement about President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Findings showed that Tinubu had recently condemned the Buhari’s administration for failing to address the problems of Nigeria. The former Lagos governor reportedly said Buhari’s administration did not know how to address issues, hence, Nigeria has remained in the same position.

But Shaibu, who reacted to this, said it was hypocritical of Tinubu to have made such statements about Buhari, who has purportedly been aligning with his (Tinubu) policies. According to him, Tinubu has been the APC’s mind, body, and soul, even when the party led Nigeria to its present state. He said the former Lagos governor has been trying to extricate himself from the failure of the APC, even though he proudly held the position of the national leader for eight years.

Shaibu had added, “It is funny that Tinubu, who proudly held the position of national leader of the APC for the last eight years, could throw the President under the bus in his failed and desperate quest for power.”

