Tinubu is still assuming that Nigeria is Lagos, what he did then might not work now- Mahdi Shehu

Mahdi Shehu, Chairman of the Dialogue Group, has expressed his doubt regarding the effectiveness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu implementing strategies similar to those he used during his governance of Lagos. Shehu believes that employing these tactics might not provide a ble solution for addressing the complex issues present in a vast country like Nigeria.

During an interview on AIT, Shehu emphasized that President Tinubu’s assumption that Nigeria can be governed in the same manner as Lagos is fundamentally flawed. He remarked that the belief that worked well in the context of Lagos does not necessarily translate to success on a national scale.

In Shehu’s own words, spoken on AIT, he stated, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still assuming Nigeria is like Lagos, Nigeria is not Lagos, what he did then might not work in Nigeria as a whole.” Shehu pointed out that while Tinubu was able to effectively manage commissioners and permanent secretaries and create a controlled environment within Lagos, replicating this approach across all of Nigeria’s regions would prove challenging. He highlighted that Nigeria’s vastness, sophistication, wisdom, and diversity make it ill-suited for a similar governance style.

Shehu went on to express doubts about President Tinubu’s ability to oversee the 48 ministers he has appointed, especially given that some of them have questionable backgrounds. Shehu implied that the president’s prior achievements, including his realization of the longstanding ambition to hold the country’s highest office, might not be sufficient for navigating the complexities of governing a nation as diverse and multifaceted as Nigeria.

With nearly three months into his presidency, Shehu suggested that President Tinubu may be starting to recognize the intricacies of governance extend beyond the actions of any one individual. In doing so, Shehu indirectly questioned whether Tinubu’s initial assumptions about leadership based on his experiences in Lagos would indeed be applicable on a broader national scale.

