Tinubu Is So Confused Tha He’s Saying The Naira Redesign Was Aimed At Sabotaging Him—Usman Yusuf

During an interview with Arise , Usman Yusuf, a public policy expert and a staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is so confused that he’s saying the naira redesign is aimed at sabotaging him.

He however asked to know who Tinubu was referring to when he said he wanted to change those that were trying to sabotage him. He further stated that those who want to take Atiku Abubakar to court should also do that without saying it.

According to him, “the APC is panicking.” They’re in panic mode, which is why they’re screaming that they’ll take the PDP candidate to court. If you want to do that, don’t talk. If you want to shoot, shoot; don’t talk. And recently, their candidate has come out to say, “Oh, this fuel and the naira redesign are aimed at sabotaging my chances at the polls.” So who is he talking to? Who are those trying to sabotage him; he’s saying let’s change them?

