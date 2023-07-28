Tinubu Is Simply Inviting Trouble & Danger to Himself By Inviting El-Rufai Into His Government—Shehu Sani

During an interview with Channels Television, Shehu Sani, a former Senator of Kaduna Central, stated that President Tinubu is simply inviting trouble and danger to himself by inviting El-Rufai into his government. He claimed that El-Rufai planted a seed of discord between Atiku and Obasanjo and will also do the same when he works under Tinubu.

He further stated that El-Rufai would not stay in the ministerial position where they would put him, pointing out that he would be interfering in people’s affairs. He added that El-Rufai fought the minister of agriculture and made sure there wasn’t a minister of state while serving as the FCT minister.

According to him, “Obasanjo and Tinubu are two different people, and there are many things that have happened under the Obasanjo regime, and I believe that Tinubu is simply inviting trouble and danger to himself by inviting El-Rufai into his government. It’s him that I’ll talk about here. First of all, now look at it, El-Rufai. In Tinubu’s government, I know there are three things that’s going to happen. First of all, he’ll plot against Shettima, and he’s going to plant a seed of discord between President Tinubu and Shettima. He has the track record of doing that; he did that between Atiku and Obasanjo. Are you not in this country? Do you not remember what happened between Atiku and Obasanjo? El-Rufai is at the centre of it.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Channels Television (16:02)

Squareblogg (

)