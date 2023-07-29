NEWS

Tinubu is sharp, he refused to appoint those EU reckon as Certified merchants of fake news- Daniel Bwala

In a tweet that was made this evening by Mr Daniel Bwala, who happens to be one of the spokespersons to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 presidential election, he has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for not nominating a particular set of people as his ministers.

While Daniel Bwala was talking, he said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a sharp president, who values his cordial relationship with the European Union and also wants to please them when he can.

Daniel Bwala claimed that the European Union named some allies of Tinubu as certified fake news merchants and due to that, the president did not nominate any of these people as his ministers.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu na sharp President ohh. He knows how much he values European Union’s opinion and wants to please them. Have you not noticed that those who EU reckon as CERTIFIED MERCHANTS OF FAKE NEWS. Tinubu refused to appoint them as ministers ?

Who are those people you think Daniel Bwala was referring to in his tweet?

