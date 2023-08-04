Tinubu Is Setting An Agenda, Showing That He Is Ready To Run Again Come 2027 – Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he sent the list of ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the national assembly.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress had earlier sent the second batch of the ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the national assembly. The second list was sent to the red chamber of the national assembly by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and incumbent Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Some of the Ministerial nominees sent to the upper chamber of the national assembly include former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, former Governor of Plateau State and former Governor of Yobe State, Gaidam and many others.

(Photo Credit – Orji Uzor Kalu Verified Facebook Page)

The Channels Television reported that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is the federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the red chamber of the national assembly said; “I know many people will be complaining that some zones get more, and some did not get more, yes, it is in order, the constitution provides that every state must have one but I appeal that he should give south east one more to be able to have the sixth one that they used to have.”

He added that “with the ministerial list, the president (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) is setting an agenda, showing that he is ready to run again come 2027.

Source – Channels Television Verified Twitter Page

