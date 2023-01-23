Tinubu Is Physically, Mentally Unfit, If You Talk Of Green, He’ll Reply With Red –Former APC Campaign Director, Najatu

Naja’atu Mohammed, a strong Kano state politician has revealed why she decided to part ways with the All Progressive Congress party. Naja’atu who resigned from her position as the Director of Civil society directorate in the APC Presidential campaign council a few days ago has stated in an interview with DCL Hausa that Tinubu has no control over the people around him.

Naja’atu revealed how she demanded for Tinubu’s blueprint before she could support his campaign. She alleged that her reasons are on the basis of interrogating his plan for the Northern Nigerians who are plagued with out of school Childrens and Banditry. Quite shocking, she claimed that Asiwaju said some people might kill her if he gives her the blueprint.

She said, ”I demanded for Tinubu’s blueprint, he told me I will be subjecting myself to all kinds of things, he said some people might even kill me. I said, ‘who are they?’ I told him, sir, you have to have a blueprint. He said he had no intention of making a blueprint until he wins the election.’ I said then, there will be a lot of distraction, this is exactly what has happened to buhari, everytime we go out it’s about how we get power not about how to utilize it.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Physically #Mentally #Unfit #Talk #Green #Hell #Reply #Red #APC #Campaign #Director #NajatuTinubu Is Physically, Mentally Unfit, If You Talk Of Green, He’ll Reply With Red –Former APC Campaign Director, Najatu Publish on 2023-01-23 18:39:10