Tinubu is our potential Petroleum Minister, he will be following Obasanjo & Buhari’s footstep-Bashir Ahmad

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the former President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has alleged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the potential Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Bashir made the speculation in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, following the release of the portfolios of the ministerial nominees of President Tinubu, however, the petroleum ministry is yet to have a minister.

Bashir speculated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will follow the footstep of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo who occupied the same position while serving Nigeria as president.

Bashir Ahmad wrote, “President Bola Tinubu is our potential Minister of Petroleum Resources. He will be following in the footsteps of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari, who occupied the post during their tenures. This time there are two junior ministers under the Ministry, a Minister of State for Petroleum and a Minister of State for Gas Resources.”

