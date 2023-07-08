Tinubu Is On The Right Path, Despite The Pains. I Know Nigerians Will Enjoy It Later – Ibrahim Yakowa

Former Special Adviser on Islamic Affairs to Kaduna State Governor Ibrahim Yakowa and Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Halliru Abdullahi Maraya are frowning over the killing of Usman Buda, who was accused of blasphemy and immediately murdered by an angry mob in Sokoto State. Islam recently said that Islam does not encourage people to take the law into their own hands, adding that prosecuting and punishing those involved in the heinous act will help stem the tide of jungle justice.

In this interview, Maraya also told Sunday Vanguard about the immediate past governor of Kaduna State and gave judgment on his administration.

How can we stem the tide of jungle justice when it comes to blasphemy in the North?

Islam does not encourage people to take the law into their own hands. Once a crime is committed, the criminal must be prosecuted by a court of competent jurisdiction after due investigation. The court decides whether the criminal is guilty or not. Islam is a religion of civilization, a religion of law and order, so people should not take the law into their own hands. Such action is against Islam and the laws and regulations of the country.

Considering the many political actions of President Tinubu, do you think he is on the right track?

Yes, he is on the right path, and now, despite the pains, I know Nigerians will enjoy it later. But my advice to him is to fix all four refineries. Let him do all he can to revive them; otherwise, Nigerians will continue to suffer and hang us.

Source; The Vanguard paper Online

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this news

Micheal10 (

)