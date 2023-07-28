NEWS

“Tinubu is now Applauded by the International Media Organizations That Criticized Him” -APC’s Segun Tomori

A chieftain of the APC, Segun Tomori, has revealed the new perception of Tinubu by international media organizations that were ‘critical’ of him ahead of the presidential election. In his interview, the young politician stated some of the reasons why the international media have changed their view by applauding his principal.

Addressing the topic, Tomori said, “The first act of the president was to remove the two issues that have plagued this country for decades. He removed the petrol subsidy on the first day. This removal was postponed by the previous administration. Also, the issue of multiple exchange rates that has distorted the economic climate of Nigeria was removed.

He added, “These two initial steps have not only been applauded across the country but also around the world. We have witnessed international media organizations that were initially critical of Tinubu as the APC candidate applauding him and describing him as a “fast” leader. We have also seen his efforts on food security.

You can watch the interview here. (13:34 minute)

