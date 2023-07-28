“Tinubu Is Not Scared Of Anyone; That’s Why We Call Him Lion Of The Bourdillon” – APC’s Dayo Israel

Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the ruling party, met recently with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Rock Villa alongside other youth leaders of the ruling party to address some socio-political issues.

Dayo Israel said, “when it comes to doing the right thing, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not scared (fear) of anyone. That is why we call him ‘the Lion of Bourdillon’. The hard decisions and reforms he is making today, if done many years ago, will have made Nigeria better by now.”

Speaking further, Dayo Israel said, “as youths of the party, we thank the president for including youths into the 28-names ministerial nomination list. We can call the woman leader, Dr. Betta Edu, a youth because she is just a year above thirty five. It is indeed an achievement to us that she was included in the list.”

Again, Dayo Israel said, “also, we thank President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Segun Dada as one of those working directly with him in the state house here in Abuja. Segun Dada has been with the party for a while now.”

Lastly, Dayo Israel said, “many people are now calling President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu baba go fast because of the way he is handling the country. He has introduced policies that will eventually put Nigeria on the progressive trajectory.”

